Maritime ministry achieves another milestone of COVID-19 vaccination

KARACHI: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has achieved another milestone of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) employees and other citizens up to 400,000, ARY News reported on Friday.

The latest statistics were shared by the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Twitter, stating that the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 100,000 people during the past 15 days.

It read that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has crossed 400k vaccinations in Karachi last night while 100,000 people had received Covid jabs during the last 15 days.

Ali Zaidi detailed that 215,211 people from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) were administered COVID-19 vaccine, 117,346 from Port Qasim and 70,761 from Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The federal minister added that the ministry provided the facility of COVID-19 vaccination to 430,318 people.

