Mariyam Nafees admits her dislike for her phupo

Popular Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees, best known for ‘Jaan-e-Jahan,’ has publicly admitted to having strained relations with her paternal aunt (phupo).

During her appearance on Dananeer Mobeen’s podcast ‘Girls Only,’ Maryam Nafees discussed a wide range of topics related to her personal and professional life.

Mariyam Nafees took the host of the podcast by surprise after revealing that she dislikes her phupo, saying that her paternal aunt is toxic.

When Dananeer emphasised the importance of making amends, the Pakistani actor asserted that she was fine with how things were between her and her phupo.

Mariyam Nafees went on to say that she has no interest in making things right with anyone toxic.

Last month, the Pakistani actor revealed that she was ready to welcome her first child, as she shared the exciting news of her pregnancy.

Mariyam Nafees shared the news on her Instagram account, posting pictures with her husband Aman Ahmed, holding a pair of baby shoes.

“Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby Am Yam coming soon, InshAllah! Blessed | MashAllah | Alhamdulillah, Tiny little toes loading”, she captioned the post.

Actor-model Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed on 25 March 2022, in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony.

In one of their chat show outings, the duo revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon. Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.