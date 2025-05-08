Mariyam Nafees loses calm at netizen over personal question

Popular actor Mariyam Nafees lost her cool at a netizen who tried to breach her personal space with an invasive second baby question.

Mother to a two-month-old son, actor Mariyam Nafees gave a befitting reply to a social user who quizzed her regarding second baby plans during a recent AMA session on the social site Instagram.

In her response to a netizen on “When will you have a second child?” the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ star counter-questioned them, “Why? Are you a midwife?”

She went on to add, “It’s unbelievable the amount of people asking this question. When will all of us learn?”

It is worth noting here that Mariyam Nafees and her producer-husband, Amaan Ahmed, who tied the knot in March 2022, announced their first pregnancy last November.

The couple confirmed the birth of their son via an Instagram post on March 17. “Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed,” read the caption, with the first glimpses of the celebrity kid on the social platform. “Welcome to the world, baby boy. May you live your dreams, Ameen.”

