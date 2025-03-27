Mariyam Nafees reveals reason behind naming son Eesa

Popular actor Mariyam Nafees revealed the spiritual inspiration behind why she and her husband Amaan Ahmed named their son Eesa.

Responding to a fan’s query during a recent AMA session on Instagram, actor Mariyam Nafees, who welcomed her first child with her husband Amaan Ahmed, a baby boy, earlier this month, shared how the doting parents decided on the name Eesa for their newborn son.

She responded, “1) The religious girl in me always wanted to name her son Eesa because… Mariyam.”

“2) I’ve been very fascinated with the mother-son duo’s part in our religion,” Nafees added. “3) I love the name.”

Notably, Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed, who tied the knot in March 2022, announced their first pregnancy last November.

The couple announced the birth of their son via an Instagram post earlier this month. “Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed,” read the caption, with the first glimpses of the celebrity kid on the social platform. “Welcome to the world, baby boy. May you live your dreams, Ameen.”

