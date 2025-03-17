Mariyam Nafees welcomes her first child

Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees on Monday announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Eesa Amaan.

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old actress shared the news with her fans along with several photos of the baby boy.

“Our world just got a lot more handsome! World, meet Syed Eesa Amaan Ahmed. A week or so old, arrived in this blessed month, this lil guy has made us fall for him hard and fast,” Mariyam Nafees wrote in the caption of her post.

The Pakistani actor also prayed for all the women trying to conceive to have a healthy baby.

The heartfelt photos in the Instagram post showed Mariyam and her husband, filmmaker Aman Ahmed, holding their newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Mariyam Nafees announced her pregnancy in November last year when she posted pictures with her husband Aman Ahmed, holding a pair of baby shoes.

“Oh, baby! We’re having a baby!!! Baby Am Yam coming soon, InshAllah! Blessed | MashAllah | Alhamdulillah, Tiny little toes loading”, the actress captioned the post.

Mariyam Nafees tied the knot with filmmaker Amaan Ahmed on March 25, 2022, in a close-knit Nikkah ceremony.

The filmmaker, who is 13 years older than her, was previously married to Bushra Ansari’s daughter.

In one of their chat show outings, the couple revealed that they met on an ad shoot set and hit it off soon.

Nafees added that the two had been really good friends for a long time before they got into a relationship.