Mariyam Nafees’ shares BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets

Popular actor Mariyam Nafees treated her millions of Instagram followers with more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Mariyam Nafees aka Zeenat of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ dropped a bunch of BTS glimpses from the sets of the play, with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Savera Nadeem and Raza Talish.
“BTS dump hojaye?”she asked in the caption of the 10-visual gallery along with a series of emojis.
“Also, thanks for SO much love and appreciation, Zeenat loves y’all,” Nafees added with styling credits.
Thousands of her fans liked the post and dropped endearing comments for both Nafees and Zeenat.
Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the comeback of heartthrob actor Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and sees him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.
Apart from Nafees, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.
Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, written by Rida Bilal, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.
