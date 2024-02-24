Mariyam Nafees’ shares BTS from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ sets

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Mariyam Nafees aka Zeenat of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ dropped a bunch of BTS glimpses from the sets of the play, with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Savera Nadeem and Raza Talish.

“BTS dump hojaye?”she asked in the caption of the 10-visual gallery along with a series of emojis.