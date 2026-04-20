Mark Carney says Canada's US ties have become a weakness

CALGARY: Canada’s close ties to the United States were once a strength but have become a weakness, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday ​in a video message to his country, in which he also praised the heroism of military leaders who fought against a U.S. invasion more than two centuries ago.

Holding up a small toy soldier depiction of General Isaac Brock, the British military leader who died ​defending what is now Canada from a U.S. invasion in the War ​of 1812, Carney said Canada can’t control the disruption coming from its ⁠U.S. neighbors, and can’t bet its future on the hope that it will ​suddenly stop.

“The situation today feels unique, but we’ve faced down threats like this before,” ​Carney said, referencing Brock and several other Canadian historical figures, including Chief Tecumseh who united Indigenous Nations across the Great Lakes to resist U.S. expansion in 1812.

Carney, who secured a parliamentary majority ​for his Liberal government last week, has said his electoral win will help him deal ​more effectively in the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick slammed ‌Canada ⁠as a difficult trading partner last week.

Canada, which sends almost 70% of its exports to the United States, is reviewing the trilateral U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade treaty. U.S. officials have suggested they want major changes to the pact.

As well ​as imposing tariffs on Canadian ​exports such as ⁠steel, aluminum and autos, Trump has repeatedly mused about annexing Canada and turning it into the 51st U.S. state.

Carney’s office did ​not immediately respond to questions about why he had released ​the video ⁠now and why he had praised figures who resisted U.S. expansionism.

Carney said he plans to give regular addresses to Canadians in the weeks and months ahead to update them ⁠on what ​his government is doing to grow Canada’s economy ​and defend its sovereignty.

“It’s our country, it’s our future, we are taking back control,” he said.