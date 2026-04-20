Mark Carney says Canada's US ties have become a weakness
- By Reuters -
- Apr 20, 2026
CALGARY: Canada’s close ties to the United States were once a strength but have become a weakness, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday in a video message to his country, in which he also praised the heroism of military leaders who fought against a U.S. invasion more than two centuries ago.
Holding up a small toy soldier depiction of General Isaac Brock, the British military leader who died defending what is now Canada from a U.S. invasion in the War of 1812, Carney said Canada can’t control the disruption coming from its U.S. neighbors, and can’t bet its future on the hope that it will suddenly stop.
“The situation today feels unique, but we’ve faced down threats like this before,” Carney said, referencing Brock and several other Canadian historical figures, including Chief Tecumseh who united Indigenous Nations across the Great Lakes to resist U.S. expansion in 1812.
Carney, who secured a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government last week, has said his electoral win will help him deal more effectively in the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick slammed Canada as a difficult trading partner last week.
Canada, which sends almost 70% of its exports to the United States, is reviewing the trilateral U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade treaty. U.S. officials have suggested they want major changes to the pact.
As well as imposing tariffs on Canadian exports such as steel, aluminum and autos, Trump has repeatedly mused about annexing Canada and turning it into the 51st U.S. state.
Carney’s office did not immediately respond to questions about why he had released the video now and why he had praised figures who resisted U.S. expansionism.
Carney said he plans to give regular addresses to Canadians in the weeks and months ahead to update them on what his government is doing to grow Canada’s economy and defend its sovereignty.
“It’s our country, it’s our future, we are taking back control,” he said.