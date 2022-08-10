Markets to remain open in Punjab after 9pm, on Sundays

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has decided to allow shops to continue their businesses after 9:00 pm and on Sundays, reversing a previous decision imposed to deal with energy crisis in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made by Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi during a meeting with traders. “The markets will remain open Sundays to facilitate the shop owners,” he said.

Punjab government and traders previously agreed to enforce an energy-saving plan from June 20.

The decision was taken after a meeting of traders with Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. In the first phase, the energy-saving plan was enforced in major cities of Punjab including Lahore and others.

Read More: No plans to shut commercial feeders from 7-10 pm: Energy Ministry

Markets in Punjab were allowed to open 8 in the morning and close by 9:00pm.

Pharmacies, bakeries and petrol pumps were exempted from timing restrictions. The authorities also mulled over an early closure of restaurants and hotels.

Comments