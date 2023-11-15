Markhor population rises in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The population of Pakistan’s national animal Markhor, or wild goat, is increasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Pakistan is well-known for its markhor, which is distinguished by its nimble and sure-footed nature, as well as its long winter coat and massive spiral horns that can reach more than 1.5m (150 inches) in length on males.

They inhabit the highest mountains and can be found in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s Chitral, Kohistan, and Kalam regions, as well as the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

According to a report from the Wildlife Department, Markhor’s population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 5,621 after a sharp increase.

The report said the population of Markhor is increasing in Swat and Kohistan after awareness of the illegal hunt of wild goats.

The number of Markhor in Chitral, Kohistan and Swat is 2,427, 660 and 159 respectively.