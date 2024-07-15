Marriage has become a complicated task in Pakistan: Anam Tanveer

Actor Anam Tanveer revealed why marriages are more difficult in Pakistan than in the rest of the world.

In a recent conversation on a digital magazine’s podcast, actor Anam Tanveer weighed upon the problematic mindset of Pakistani people, as she shared that getting married has become a ‘complicated task’ in Pakistan.

“The same is not the case anywhere else in the world,” she continued. “In the rest of the world, if a guy and a girl like each other, they get married, irrespective of their religion, stature, background etc., but in Pakistan, it is entirely different.”

“Because here, if a guy is from DHA, and he likes a girl who resides in Malir, they cannot get married, which shouldn’t be the criterion,” she added.

“Supposedly if I live in North Nazimabad, the guy would be like, ‘It is a cheap and backward locality and I can’t marry a girl from there’. In today’s times, people don’t see the compatibility, education, character or background, but the area someone resides in. If a guy is from DHA, he would marry a girl from the same locality,” explained the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor.

Speaking about her ideal life partner, Tanveer mentioned that someone who is respectful towards women in general, and also supports and trusts his wife in her career goals.

“I’ve not met a single Pakistani man to date who respects women well,” she concluded.