Marriyum Aurangzeb, British envoy discuss cooperation in media

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

The British High Commissioner congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb for assuming office as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

He expressed the desire to work together for the strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on enhancing cooperation in various fields of media, including digital media, media training and filmmaking.

Speaking on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb said fake news is the biggest challenge for Pakistan and the entire world.

She said Pakistan’s relations with the United Kingdom have continuously been on an upward trajectory for 75 years and both countries are desirous of further strengthening the bilateral ties. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan-UK relations are based on mutual respect, and common views on regional and international issues and Pakistan attaches great importance to these ties.

