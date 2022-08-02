Marriyum Aurangzeb demands Imran Khan’s resignation as PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded the resignation of former prime minister Imran Khan as Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the federal minister claimed that the ECP’s decision on the prohibited funding case had confirmed the wrongdoings of the former premier.

“As now Imran Khan is no longer Sadiq aur Amin, he should tender resignation from the post of party chairman immediately,” Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded.

Calling Imran Khan a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan, she said that he was a liar involved in forgery and ECP’s decision has proved the fact.

“He took foreign funding from Israel, India, America, Canada and other countries and created unrest in Pakistan,” she alleged.

Taking a jibe at PTI chairman, she said, he had proven to be a “global money launderer”. The minister said that the government would implement the decision of the ECP in accordance with the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

