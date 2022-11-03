Attack on Imran Khan: Marriyum urges Punjab police to seal crime scene, demands probe

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during party’s long march and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister termed the incident ‘very unfortunate’, saying that it should not be politicised and speculations on the incident must be avoided.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Punjab police as well as the administration and other relevant departments should bring forth the facts after investigating the incident which occurred within the jurisdiction of provincial government.

“Punjab police should seal the crime scene immediately so that the forensic can be done and facts can be ascertained,” she added.

Marriyum noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought preliminary report on the matter, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the Inspector General and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The minister said the federal government would extend all-out cooperation to the Punjab Government in this regard. “We are waiting for the report of Punjab government over the incident,” she added.

“The media was needed to act in responsible way and should only publish those facts which were shared by the provincial government and Punjab police”, she stressed, adding verified information would be shared with media as soon as it was received.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took to Twitter and said the ‘unfortunate incident’ requires a high-level investigation as it is a matter of grave concern.

“The Punjab government should constitute a JIT at the earliest to investigate the matter thoroughly,” Sanaullah said in a tweet.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

