Marriyum Aurangzeb denies torture on Gill, dubs it ‘propaganda’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday denied reports of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and termed claims made by PTI chairman as “propaganda”.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the information minister said that propaganda was underway regarding torture and sexual abuse with Gill in order to “deflect” attention from current case against him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also shared pictures of Gill, who is currently under treatment at PIMS Hospital. Sharing Shahbaz Gill’s recent pictures, the information minister said that the PTI leader can be seen standing alright, reading books and chatting with a police officer.

She said that another fake video was circulating on social media portraying as torture on Gill. “The video on social media is of a sexual abuser from Chakwal.”

ابھی تھوڑی دیر میں تحریک فساد و ڈرامیات اس بیچارے تشدد سے بے حال اور آکسیجن کے بغیر زندہ نا رہنے والے بغاوت کے ملزم کیلئے ایک ریلی نکالے گی،شرمندگی ہی شرمندگی ہے ان کی بھی کوئی زندگی ہے 🖐🖐 #ڈرامے_باز_فتنے pic.twitter.com/O9fNxGc0sc — Azma Zahid Bokhari (@AzmaBokhariPMLN) August 20, 2022

The minister said FIR against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was lodged as per law.

Earlier in the day, a new four-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was formed for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s treatment.

According to sources, experts from the fields of Medicine, General Surgery, Pulmonology and the Medical ICU will be included in the four-member board. Associate Professor Medicine Shafaat Rasool will head the medical board while General Surgeon Atif Inaam Shami, Pulmonologist Dr Zia, and Medical ICU’s Assistant Professor Dr Salman have been included in the board.

