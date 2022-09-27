Harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb: Interior ministry gets data of 14 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry Tuesday received data of 14 Pakistani who were involved in the harassment of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in London, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the PML-N decided to pursue legal action against the Pakistanis who were involved in the harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb when she was visiting a coffee shop in London.

The decision was taken in a consultative session of the ruling political party.

Interior ministry has decided to suspend the character certificates of Pakistanis released from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry is also mulling over suspending National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and passports of the people involved in the act.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had been surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in central London when she reached a coffee shop.

A video surfaced on social media that showed a group of overseas Pakistanis surrounding Marriyum Aurangzeb in central London.

The overseas nationals criticised the information minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan.

It showed that Aurangzeb did not react to the overseas nationals’ protest and kept making herself busy on her mobile phone.

