Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif summoned in hate speech case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has summoned former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Javed Latif in a hate speech case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Abher Gul Khan heard the hate speech case against the PML-N leaders.

Police submitted an exclusion report to the anti-terrorism court but the report was rejected by the court and summoned Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif on September 30.

Earlier, the former Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail in a terrorism case.

Javed Latif through his lawyer filed plea seeking protective bail in the terrorism case. PML-N leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against PTI chief by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

