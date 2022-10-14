PML-N’s Javed Latif seeks protective bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Friday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail in a terrorism case, ARY News reported.

Javed Latif through his lawyer filed plea seeking protective bail in the terrorism case.

PML-N leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, last month.

, the first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Earlier month, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal advised his party fellow Latif to refrain from using the ‘religion card’ against Imran Khan and not to play ‘on Imran’s wicket’.

