PML-N’s Javed Latif booked under terrorism charges

LAHORE: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif was booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Javed Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former prime minister Imran Khan by making false statement. The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Meanwhile, the FIR further stated that top officials of Pakistan Television (PTV) provided full support to the PML-N leader.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal advised his party fellow Javed Latif to refrain from using the ‘religion card’ against Imran Khan and not to play ‘on Imran’s wicket’.

The Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter to respond to Javed Latif’s press conference against the PTI Chief, in which he raised questions about Imran Khan’s faith. He advised Javed to refrain from using the religion card even if Imran Khan does it.

