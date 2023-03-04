Imran wants ‘NRO’ to save his skin: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted an NRO like a concession to “save his skin in corruption cases”, ARY News reported.

“The [alleged]foreign agent and a thief who has stolen a wristwatch from Toshakhana [referring to Imran] does not want to compromise[as the PTI chief claims] but rather is seeking an NRO,” the minister said in a news statement.

She said that nobody would sit with Imran Khan for the talks whether he “screams, whines or bemoans”.

“No one is ready to comprise or hold talks with you [Imran Khan],” she added.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan why he wanted to meet Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. She further quipped that Imran was ready to comprise with those whom he accuses of ousting him from power.

She further emphatically highlighted the paradox that now Imran was looking for rapprochement with those who he had slandered for imposing “imported government and facilitating an attack on him”.

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

While talking to the senior journalists at the Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court martial.

Khan said that Mohammed bin Salman is still in contact with him. The former premier said that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life which is present in a foreign country.

To a question, Khan said that he had decided to not travel to Islamabad via aircraft at 12:00 midnight as they want to arrest from the airport and transfer to Balochistan. He added that the PTI’s vote bank would further increase if the government sent him behind the bars.

