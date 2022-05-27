Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects six-day ultimatum given by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday asserted that former prime minister Imran Khan has accepted his defeat by revealing that his party was not ready for the Azadi March, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister referred to Imran Khan’s media talk earlier in the day, saying that the former premier has made surprising revelations while admitting his defeat.

“During his media talk, Imran Khan said his party was not prepared for the long march,” Marriyum said, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) preparations were to bring weapons, sticks, and ammunition to the protest.

Apparently referring to former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks, Marriyum said that the PTI was fully prepared for the ‘bloody’ long march. “Weapons were recovered from the homes of the party leaders,” the federal minister added.

She also spoke about the recent rise in petrol prices, saying that the PML-N-led federal government has borne the brunt of Imran’s promise to increase the price by Rs30. “Imran Khan announced subsidies on petroleum products the day he knew the no-confidence motion against him will be succeeded,” she added.

“The government is committed to provide relief even after an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF),” she said, announcing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation today.

Recalling the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s long march, Marriyum said that the three-time prime minister did not carried arms and ammunitions for restoration of judges during former president General Pervez Musharraf’s era. “Nawaz did not come out for the bloody march, yet a sea of people participated in the protest”, she added.

“In a situation when someone fails, they do not hold press conferences”, Aurangzeb said, pointing out that whoever advised Imran to hold a press conference is not his partner.

Talking about the PTI’s long march, she said that the government was monitoring Imran Khan when he crossed F-8 in Islamabad. She asked Imran Khan to point out obstacles during the Azadi March.

According to Marriyum, the police and security personnels were only carrying rubber bullets. “Not a single rubber bullet was used in during the Azadi March”, Marryium Aurangzeb said, adding that almost 18 Rangers and police personnels were seriously injured.

She also accused the PTI Chairman for letting party workers to set on fire Metro Station, trees in Blue Area. “Bear the brunt of your mistakes and failures. Now your only destiny is failure”, Marriyum told Imran Khan.

The federal minister further said that when Imran Khan failed, he started threatening the judiciary to clarify its position. “The Supreme Court had clarified its position on the night of April 11,” she said, adding that the Supreme Court reversed the ruling of Deputy Speaker that night.

Marriyum also warned Imran Khan for not threatening the institutions, saying: “Don’t give 6-day ultimatum, you can’t return to Islamabad if you had six centuries,” she added. “Imran Khan’s politics is buried”, said Marriyum.

Referring to Imran Khan, the Information Minister said that the person, who was not ready to sit on national security issues, was now ready for negotiations. She reiterated that the election will be announced after the completion of government’s constitutional term.

