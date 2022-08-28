Marriyum Aurangzeb says relief goods from UAE to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that a plane carrying relief supplies for flood victims from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will arrive at 4:30 pm.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, that the plane carrying the first batch of relief goods from the UAE will reach Noor Khan Airbase on Sunday.

She said relief supplies include tents, food, medicines and other essential items. The minister said 15 other planes carrying relief goods from the UAE will reach Pakistan in the next few days.

متحدہ عرب امارات (یو اے ای) سے سیلاب متاثرین کے لئے امدادی سامان آج سہہ پہر ساڑھے چار بجے پہنچے گا

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی اپیل پر یو اے ای سے امدادی سامان کی پہلی کھیپ لے کر طیارہ آج نور خان ائیربیس پہنچے گا #PMReliefFund — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 28, 2022

Separately, two planes carrying relief goods for flood-affectees in Pakistan will land Karachi tomorrow (Monday) from Turkiye, following the conversation between Turkish President Erdogan and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The relief goods including tents, medicines and others will be handed over to the Pakistani officials by the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi.

It is being expected that more planes will reach Pakistan in coming days.

