Turkiye: Planes carrying relief goods to reach Pakistan tomorrow

Two planes carrying relief goods for flood-affectees in Pakistan will land Karachi tomorrow (Monday) from Turkiye, following the conversation between Turkish President Erdogan and PM Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The relief goods including tents, medicines and others will be handed over to the Pakistani officials by the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi.

It is being expected that more planes will reach Pakistan in coming days.

On Saturday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday extended his good wishes to Pakistan for the flood disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains across the country.

Erdogan expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to “the brotherly people of Pakistan in this difficult time, as always,” in a phone call with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

He also wished Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Pakistan on Saturday nearly reached the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths in rain-related incidents, which have been triggered by torrential rains and swirling floods across the country since mid-June.

