Marriyum labels PTI’s PP-52 reaction a ‘drama reboot’

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has launched a scathing response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following their statements on the PP-52 by-elections in Sambrial, calling their behaviour nothing more than a returning “circus,” ARY News reported

According to reports, Marriyum Aurangzeb took on X (former twitter) and wrote, “PTI’s circus is back. Same old script, lies, drama, and non stop whining.” She added that when there are no results to show, “you cry louder.”

The minister further said, “Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers.”

Referring to PTI’s response to the by-election outcome, Marriyum Aurangzeb accused the party of having no clear plan or accountability. “No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always,” she remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s remarks came in response to PTI leaders raising objections over the polling process in the PP-52 contest in Sambrial.

Meanwhile, polling for the PP-52 by-election in Sialkot has officially ended, and the counting of votes is now underway. However, individuals already inside polling stations were still being allowed to cast their votes.

Read More: All set for by-election in PP-52

The by-election was held due to the death of Arshad Javed Warraich, which left the seat vacant.

Voting took place smoothly without any breaks from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. According to officials, out of 185 polling stations in the constituency, 11 were declared highly sensitive and 38 were marked as sensitive in terms of security.

Authorities have maintained strict arrangements throughout the day to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Fourteen candidates were in the fight for the PP-52 by-election, setting the stage for a potentially nail-biting contest.

A close-fitting race is likely to be between Hina Waraich, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, and Fakhar Ghumman, who is contesting as an independent.

The constituency had a total of 297,185 registered voters. A force of 1,696 polling staff was deployed to manage the electoral process.