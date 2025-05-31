All set for by-election in PP-52

SIALKOT: The by-election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52 in Sialkot is going to take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025.



The PP-52 by-election in Sialkot had to take place as the former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arshad Javaid Waraich passed away, and his seat became vacant.

Fourteen candidates are in the fight for the PP-52 by-election, setting the stage for a potentially nail-biting contest.

A close-fitting race is likely to be between Hina Waraich, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, and Fakhar Ghumman, who is contesting as an independent.

All electoral materials have been securely transported to the polling stations under strict police supervision.

Out of the 185 polling stations established for the PP-52 by-election, 11 have been declared highly sensitive, and 38 are categorized as sensitive, indicating sensitive security concerns in these areas.

The constituency has a total of 297,185 registered voters who will cast their ballots. A force of 1,696 polling staff will be on duty to manage the electoral process. Polling will commence at 8:00 AM and continue uninterrupted until 5:00 PM.

Read More: ECP accepts candidates’ nominations for Punjab Senate by election

The election commission on Saturday approved nomination papers of four candidates for the by election on the Senate’s vacant seat from Punjab, ARY News reported.

The upper house seat from the province was vacated after the death of PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir, who passed away on May 03 in Sialkot.

The election commission after scrutiny approved the nomination papers of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan’s PML-N backed candidate Hafiz Abdul Karim.

The nominations of the PTI’s Ijaz Hussain, Mahar Abdul Sattar and Khadija Siddiqui were also approved by the commission after scrutiny of the papers.

Professor Sajid Mir had served as the head of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan for 40 years. He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan five times and was a close associate of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He was elected as a senator on the PML-N ticket.