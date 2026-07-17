Marriyum Aurangzeb’s son secures knockout win at the PAKMMAF Contender series

Aurangzeb Ahmed, the son of Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, has made a strong impression in the ring after securing a knockout victory over Faizan in the 52kg division at the Pakistan MMA Contender Series.

The young fighter delivered a dominant performance to earn the win, marking another step in his journey toward pursuing a professional career in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Speaking after the bout, Aurangzeb said the fight was an opportunity to sharpen his skills and build confidence as he works towards his long-term goal of representing Pakistan on the international stage.

Aurangzeb also acknowledged the unwavering support of his mother, Marriyum Aurangzeb, crediting her encouragement for helping him continue his MMA journey.

He revealed that he trains for four to five hours every day to improve his technique, fitness and overall performance. Sharing his inspiration, Aurangzeb said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the most accomplished figures in the sport.

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PAKMMAF Contender Series is a one-day, 12-fight event designed to strengthen Pakistan’s athlete development pathway and prepare the country’s top mixed martial artists for international competition.

Aurangzeb Ahmed will represent Pakistan at the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab’s Senior Minister, has largely kept her family life out of the public eye. She has two sons with businessman Aly Taseer and has rarely shared details about their personal lives.