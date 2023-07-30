Marriyum strongly condemns violence against 14-year-old Rizwana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the incident of violence against a 14-year-old domestic worker Rizwana and demanded swift justice in the case, ARY News reported.

The minister, in a news statement on Sunday, called the incident “shameful” and “condemnable.” She emphasized that no society could tolerate such oppressive elements, especially when it involved child labor and the brutal treatment to young individuals like Rizwana.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi to take serious notice of the matter and ensure swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was committed to play its due role in ensuring that the accused were punished according to the law, she added.

She regretted that the courts were granting bails to the culprits instead of delivering justice to the innocent victim, Rizwana.

The minister stressed that delivering justice to Rizwana was a litmus test for the judiciary’s reputation.

She pledged all-out efforts to ensure that the oppressed daughter, Rizwana, received the justice she rightfully deserved.The nation, she urged, should unite in prayers for her early recovery.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.