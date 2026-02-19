Marseille appoint former captain Beye as new head coach

Olympique de Marseille have appointed their former captain Habib Beye as head coach a little over a week after he was sacked by Rennes following a string of poor results and a reported falling out with several players.

Beye, 48, played for Marseille between 2003 and 2007 in a career that also included stints at Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

His first game in charge will be in Ligue 1 against Brest on Friday with the club fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Lens.

Marseille parted ways with former coach Roberto De Zerbi by mutual consent a week ago after a 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain and an exit from the Champions League.

They are still in the Coupe de France and have a quarter-final against Toulouse on March 4.