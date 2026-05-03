Marshall Islands-flagged tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, shipping ministry says

Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Sarv ​Shakti, loaded with ‌46,313 metric tons of liquefied petroleum ​gas for ​India, crossed the Strait ⁠of Hormuz ​on Saturday, India’s ​shipping ministry said.

The vessels with 20 crew members ​on board, ​18 of them Indian, ‌is ⁠expected to arrive at the Indian port of ​Visakhapatnam ​on ⁠May 13, it said ​in a statement ​said.

Despite the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, during the current tense situation Iran has offered the U.S. a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official and two sources with knowledge.

The US news outlet, citing a US official and two sources with knowledge of the matter, says Iran has offered Washington a new proposal for reaching a deal on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the ending of the war, “with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage”.

Iran made the offer through Pakistani mediators, Axios claimed in its report.

The outlet further claimed that President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team, according to three U.S. officials.

One source said Trump’s team would discuss the stalemate in the negotiations and potential next steps.

Trump signaled in an interview with Fox News that he wants to continue the naval blockade that is choking off Iran’s oil exports, hoping it will get Tehran to cave over the next few weeks.