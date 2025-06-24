Martin Kove accused of assaulting Cobra Kai co-star Hannah Kim

Veteran actor Martin Kove is facing serious allegations of assault after an incident involving his Cobra Kai co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim during a fan event in Washington.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the incident took place on Sunday, June 22, at Summer Con. Alicia Hannah-Kim, 37, claims that she approached the Cobra Kai cast booth and gently tapped Martin Kove on the shoulder to greet him. What happened next, she says, was completely unprovoked.

The report states that Martin Kove, 78, suddenly grabbed Hannah Kim’s arm and bit her upper arm with such force that it nearly drew blood. She reportedly screamed out in pain. Kove then allegedly kissed the area he had bitten.

Hannah Kim and her husband, actor Sebastian Roché, confronted Martin Kove immediately after the incident. According to the report, Kove became defensive and insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Kim later located an on-site police officer, who confirmed seeing a clearly visible bite mark on her arm that was already bruising.

When questioned, Martin Kove admitted to biting Hannah Kim but said he was “just joking around.” He claimed that they often play fight on set and that he thought it would be funny.

However, Hannah Kim made it clear that she was hurt and upset, and that his actions were not acceptable.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Alicia Hannah-Kim chose not to press charges. However, she did request that an official report be filed “in case this continues.” Both she and her husband signed affidavits, and a case number was issued.

The officer also noted that Martin Kove and his son declined to provide written statements and were escorted out of the venue by request of a Cobra Kai producer present at the event.

Martin Kove, best known for playing John Kreese in The Karate Kid films and the Cobra Kai series, is now under public scrutiny following the allegations.

Alicia Hannah-Kim joined Cobra Kai in its fifth season as Kim Da-Eun and continued through the sixth and final season.

Reps for both Martin Kove and Hannah Kim have not yet publicly commented on the matter.