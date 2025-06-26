Alicia Hannah-Kim confronts ‘Cobra Kai’ costar Martin Kove after biting allegations

Actor Alicia Hannah-Kim confronted veteran actor and martial artist Martin Kove after alleging the ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star of ‘biting’ her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new body cam footage, obtained by a foreign publication from a police department, Alicia Hannah-Kim, 37, who has alleged that 78-year-old Martin Kove ‘bit’ her on her upper arm with such force that it nearly drew blood, fiercely confronted him for violence.

While Kove admitted to biting his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star, he claimed that he did ‘it out of jest’ and there was nothing wrong with his action.

In a new video, obtained from the Puyallup Police Department in Washington, the co-stars can be seen discussing the incident in the presence of an officer, when Hannah-Kim confronted Kove, reminding him of his age, after the veteran defended his gesture as ‘playful’.

“You cannot bite people. That is not okay,” the officer tells Kove, to which Hannah-Kim added loudly, “That is assault!”

“I apologise,” Kove responded. “I was just playing because we’re very playful together, and I bit down too hard.”

“No, we do not play like that,” Hannah-Kim burst in response to her co-star’s declaration. “I want to be very clear with witnesses. Martin, you think it’s funny to play with people. We are colleagues. You say that we’re friends and that we play. Sir, we work together, we shake hands, we do photo ops, we get along. When have I ever bit you?”

“Biting is an offence,” she maintained. “That’s why I’ve brought this gentleman here to speak to you, because you think you have done nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Kove issued an official apology to Hannah-Kim, admitting his action was beyond a joke.

“I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” he said in a statement to foreign media after she filed a police report. “I was being playful in the moment, but went too far, and there is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour.”

“I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologise to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this, and it will never happen again,” he added.

Also Read: Johnny Depp accuses three people of betrayal during Amber Heard trial