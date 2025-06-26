Bill Hader’s revelations about with Martin Kove resurface online

Actor-comedian Bill Hader’s revelations about Martin Kove have resurfaced online amid accusations he bit his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.

Kove received online backlash after a police report alleged that he bit Alicia Hannah-Kim at a fan convention last week.

The police report said that the 37-year-old actor approached the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast booth at Summer Con and tapped Martin Kove on the shoulder to greet him.

However, the 78-year-old Hollywood actor grabbed Hannah-Kim’s arm and bit her upper arm with such force that it nearly drew blood.

Later, Martin Kove issued an official apology to his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star, admitting that his action went beyond a joke.

“I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” Kove said in a statement.

As he faces the wrath of the internet, actor-comedian Bill Hader’s past revelations about his bad experience with Kove have begun making rounds on social media.

During the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast in 2013, the ‘Barry’ actor recalled that he used to drive actors to sets in the early stages of his career and had to drive Martin Kove to a film location.

“I’m driving him around in my s—ty car, and he got me lost on purpose,” Hader said, claiming that the ‘Cobra Kai’ star did it as he “hadn’t read the script yet”.

The comic claimed that his boss scolded him and “screamed” at him for being late.

“It was a terrible day. On the way back, we’re driving. It’s at night, and we’re driving down the freeway. He was like, ‘Bill, are you mad at me?’” Bill Hader said.

Reportedly, Martin Kove had Hader stop at a McDonald’s to get him a cookie and a milkshake.

“He comes back out eating the chocolate cookie and the milkshake. And he just sits in the back and goes, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ It was the biggest f–k you,” he said.

Hader added, “It was a weird mind f–k of, like, ‘I’m gonna get you this thing,’ and then he ate it in front of me. And then I just drove home in silence.”