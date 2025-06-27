Martin Kove responds to sexual Harassment allegations on ‘Cobra Kai’ set

Hollywood actor Martin Kove had been accused of sexual Harassment on the ‘Cobra Kai’ set, a year before his recent incident with Alicia Hannah-Kim.

The actor took the internet by storm last week when a police report emerged that he bit his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star.

In the police report, Alicia Hannah-Kim, 37, claimed that she approached the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast booth at Summer Con and tapped Martin Kove on the shoulder to greet him.

However, the Hollywood actor grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm with “such force that it nearly drew blood.”

Following the incident, Kove issued an apology, admitting that he went too far in being playful with Alicia Hannah-Kim.

However, this was not the first time he had been accused of misconduct, as he was accused of sexual harassment on the ‘Cobra Kai’ set in 2024.

According to US media outlets, Sony Pictures Television investigated Kove over a sexual harassment complaint filed against him in April 2024.

Although the incident did not involve any physical contact from Martin Kove, it was reportedly uncomfortable enough due to his inappropriate comments that the actress felt compelled to raise her concerns with the studio.

In response, Sony quickly launched an initial investigation into the allegations on set and deemed them serious enough to warrant further action.

According to a person present at Sony’s meeting with Martin Kove, Sony execs and producers severely reprimanded the Hollywood actor.

Responding to a question by Deadline regarding the 2024 incident, the ‘Cobra Kai’ star called the allegations “bizarre as it was in April of last year.”

“If there was something to confess, I would be the first to say it. Sony did ask me about the alleged incident, and I was completely transparent,” Martin Kove said.

He added, “It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.”