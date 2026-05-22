Maruti Suzuki to hike prices as input costs climb

India’s Maruti Suzuki will increase the prices of its vehicles ​by up to 30,000 rupees ($311.85) from next month, ‌the country’s top carmaker said on Thursday, as inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment persist.

The Middle East ​conflict has disrupted global trade routes and energy ​markets, driving up prices of key inputs ⁠and pressing companies to pass on higher costs ​to customers.

With inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and ​the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the ​market, it said in a statement.

The price hike ​will vary by model as Maruti, a unit of Japan’s Suzuki ‌Motor ⁠seeks to offset sustained increases in input costs.

Maruti joins peers Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India, all of which announced price hikes ​earlier.

Last month, ​Maruti warned ⁠of potential impact on demand for price-sensitive entry-level cars if petrol prices rise.

Indian ​state-run suppliers raised petrol and diesel prices ​by around ⁠4 rupees a litre last week. Although prices are deregulated in India, the government exerts significant influence ⁠on ​prices as the majority shareholder ​of the key retail companies.