Marvel adds John Malkovich to The Fantastic Four cast

Marvel has added John Malkovich to the star-studded cast of The Fantastic Four in a mystery role.

While Marvel did not disclose his character, he has several potential characters to play from the Marvel comics including Wizard, a supervillain version of the Fantastic Four and the Beyonder, Variety reported on Friday.

The movie’s cast includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

For those who don’t know, Chris Evans played Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2007 sequel.

Julia Garner is playing the character of Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Read more: Marvel unveils ‘The Fantastic Four’ cast; release date confirmed!

The movie is directed by Matt Shakman based on a script written by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer while Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing the project.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled for release on July 25, 2025.

John Malkovich has acted in costume dramas such as 1988’s Dangerous Liasons, 1993’s In the Line of Fire and 1999’s Being John Malkovich among others

His recent outing was in the Apple TV+ series The New Look and the Netflix series Ripley.