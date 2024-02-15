Marvel unveils ‘The Fantastic Four’ cast; release date confirmed!

Marvel has finally found its ‘Fantastic Four’ as the studio unveiled the much-awaited cast in a Valentine’s Day poster.

Marvel Studios has landed the perfect cast for its much-talked-about ‘Fantastic Four’, following the first characters created the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby of the Marvel Comics.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family,” the studio captioned the Valentine’s Day card, shared on Wednesday, adding that actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will essay Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (the Thing) of the superhero quartet respectively.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Along with the cast, the studio also updated that the release of ‘The Fantastic Four’ has been postponed by a couple of months, and instead of May, the title will hit theatres on July 25, 2025 – the slot previously booked for Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’.

American director Matt Shakman (of ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Succession’ fame) will direct ‘Fantastic Four’, while Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer wrote the screenplay for the superhero flick.

The project is expected to go on the floors this summer.

