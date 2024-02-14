Michael Jackson’s nephew debuts as the King of Pop in his biopic’s first look

Rising actor, singer and dancer Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the King of Pop, got into the skin of his uncle for his upcoming biopic ‘Michael’. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Makers of the upcoming biopic of Pop legend Michael Jackson by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, titled ‘Michael’, dropped the very first image of the film’s lead, emerging sensation Jaafar Jackson.

The picture, captured by celebrity photographer Kevin Mazur, who clicked the late artist in his 1980s and ’90s tours and rehearsals of ‘This Is It’ concerts, sees Jaafar as the King of Pop, performing ‘Man in the Mirror’, from Dangerous World Tour.

Speaking about the actor, title’s producer Graham King said, “With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Meanwhile, Fuqua added, “We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael.”

“It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it,” explained the director.

Apart from Jaafar, ‘Michael’, co-produced by King with John Branca and John McClain, also features Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.

The musical drama is set to hit theatres in April 2025.