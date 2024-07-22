Marvel boss teases ‘Avengers vs X-Men’ film

As Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to release the highly-anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” on July 26, fans were looking for a possibility of seeing an “Avengers vs X-Men” film.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has now teased a possible movie that will set up Avengers against X-Men, a US media outlet reported.

During a recent interview, Feige was asked if there was a possibility to see Avengers vs X-Men on the big screen as the X-Men are now officially a part of MCU.

He responded in positive, saying, “What’s fun is it’s all possible now.”

The Marvel chief then went to recall the previous movies where they could not feature X-Men in MCU due to copyright issues.

“The frustration is when you don’t have access to all of your characters. So when we were doing [Captain America: Civil War] for instance, or even [Avengers: Infinity War], there were just dozens of characters that we had to take out of those comic stories because we didn’t have access to them. Now as we choose upcoming storylines, we don’t have to do that, and we have access to all of them,” Kevin Feige said.

Following the X-Men’s inclusion in the MCU, speculations intensified that the earlier announced Avengers 5 (formerly Kang Dynasty) could in fact be an ‘Avengers vs X-Men’ film.

Meanwhile, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to hit theaters on July 26 in the United States of America.

The third instalment in the ‘Deadpool’ movie franchise sees Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return from retirement to help wise-cracking Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) save his world.

Jackman had not planned to reprise the role of the gruff, clawed X-Man Wolverine. But the Australian actor said his mind started changing after he watched the first ‘Deadpool’ film.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie will see Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue suit from the Marvel comics for the first time.