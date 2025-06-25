Marvel concludes MCU phase five with miniseries ‘Ironheart’

Marvel Studios confirmed the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s phase five with the new superhero miniseries ‘Ironheart’, which premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday.

After multiple delays and schedules impacted by Hollywood labour strikes, the fifth phase of the shared superhero universe, which started with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ release in February 2023, has finally come to an end with the recently-released miniseries ‘Ironheart’.

The six-episodic series, created by Chinaka Hodge, follows the events in the 2022 superhero film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, with the titular Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), an MIT student, returning home to Chicago, only to become entangled with Marvel’s new villain, Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos), and ‘discover secrets that pit technology against magic’.

The first three episodes of the show, directed by Sam Bailey, started streaming on Disney+ yesterday, June 24, while the remaining three Angela Barnes’s directorial, are set for July 1 release.

The title has debuted with a decent 73% fresh score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

It is worth noting here that Marvel has an exciting slate of projects for the upcoming phase six of the cinematic universe, which would mark the end of the Multiverse Saga, beginning with the hotly anticipated ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, scheduled to arrive in theatres this July.

With the new ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Avengers’, ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Black Panther’ titles in the plan, MCU phase six will conclude with ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in December 2027.

