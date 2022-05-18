Marvel drops ‘She-Hulk’ trailer for Disney Plus

Marvel Studio dropped the official trailer of ‘She-Hulk’ first on streaming portal Disney Plus on Wednesday.

The almost two-minute-long clip sees Tatiana Maslany in the lead character of Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk – a lawyer who specializes in ‘superhuman-involved’ legal cases – as she goes through the complications of life, being a 30-something single woman attorney who becomes a large, powerful, green-hued superhero version of herself ‘She-Hulk’.

“I’m not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists and adult orphans, for some reason,” Walters said at one point in the video as she dismissed the idea of being one of the ‘avengers’ superheroes.

“You’ll like her when she’s angry,” Marvel remarked about ‘She-Hulk’, as opposed to Walters’ words from previously shared teaser footage, “Don’t make me angry; you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

The trailer also glimpsed Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU character of Bruce Banner a.k.a. Hulk.

Apart from Maslany and Ruffalo, the series will feature Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga in pivotal roles.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia have helmed the Tatiana Maslany led series which will be available to stream on the portal from August 17.

