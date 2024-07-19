Marvel’s plan for next two Avengers’ movies revealed

Marvel is reportedly in talks to get Joe and Anthony Russo on board to direct 2026’s “Avengers” movie (formerly titled “The Kang Dynasty”) and 2027’s “Secret Wars”.

The movies are reportedly set to carry forward the story from 2019’s “Endgame,” and will also conclude the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a US media outlet reported.

While several media outlets reported the development, a spokesperson for AGBO, the Russos’ production company, declined to confirm or deny the reports.

It is pertinent to mention that the Russo brother directed “Infinity War” and ‘Endgame’ that took MCU to new heights along with providing huge success to the franchise in box office.

Apart from the two ‘Avengers’ movies, Russos have also directed 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

‘Endgame’ is their biggest hit as the movie became the second-highest grossing movie in history with $2.79 billion while ‘Infinity War’ ranks sixth in the list with $2.05 billion.

The duo is listed with James Cameron as the only directors with two $2 billion blockbusters.

Following ‘Endgame,’ the brothers turned their attention to OTT platform with Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

They also directed Apple TV+ crime drama “Cherry,” featuring Tom Holland and acted as producers on “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Amazon’s TV series “Citadel” and Netflix’s “Extraction.”

Anthony and Joe Russo’s next film is Netflix’s “The Electric State,” starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile, Marvel is in the lookout for filmmakers to take up their back-to-back tentpoles after Destin Daniel Cretton left ‘Kang Dynasty’ in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie will be retitled as Marvel ended its deal with Jonathan Majors, who played the titular supervillain Kang, after he was found of domestic violence.