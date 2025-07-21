Marvel to recast ‘X-Men’ roles after ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed plans to recast the ‘X-Men’ roles after 2027’s ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

During a chat with the media on July 18, Feige revealed that Jake Schreier will direct the upcoming ‘X-Men’ film, which will have new actors.

While original actors, who starred in the ‘X-Men’ films, will reprise their roles in 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ Marvel will recast them following the events of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

“We’re utilising that [story] not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-‘Endgame,’ just as importantly — and you can look at the at the ‘Secret Wars’ comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future,” Kevin Feige said.

He continued, “‘Endgame,’ literally, was about endings. ‘Secret Wars’ is about beginnings.”

It is to be noted here that original actors, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden and Kelsey Grammer, will return for their roles in the next entry in the ‘Avengers’ franchise.

However, Marvel plans to cast new actors to play their roles in the ‘X-Men’ films after ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

Despite confirming plans to replace the actors in the upcoming films, Kevin Feige declined to characterise it as a “reboot,” saying that ‘Secret Wars’ will serve as a “reset” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we’re thinking along those lines. ‘X-Men’ is where that will happen next,” he added.