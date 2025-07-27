Here’s everything to know about Marvel Rivals season 3.5 update

Developer NetEase Games has announced exciting new content for Marvel Rivals in the upcoming season 3.5 update.

The upcoming season, set to begin on August 8, will last one month and will add Blade to the game.

The character will also bring along new events and cosmetics to the game in the mid-season update.

According to reports, Marvel Rivals season 3.5 will end in September, and will be followed by season 4 in the same month.

Gaming experts believe that 3.5 will not be as big as it is only the halfway point for season 3. However, it is still expected to bring exciting new additions to the game.

Read more: Marvel Rivals season 2 launch brings big changes and Emma Frost as new hero

Here is everything Marvel Rivals season 3.5 will introduce;

Blade — A second new duelist joins the fray in Season 3, as Blade finally makes his debut. Rumoured to wield a melee-centric skillset, he is also expected to harness powerful vampiric buffs to enhance his combat prowess.

New Team-Ups – The update will shake things up in the current Team-Ups as NetEase Games usually introduces fresh Team-Ups to try.

Fans will also see Blade either receiving a new Team-Up or join an existing one.

New Competitive mode – While the developer has not revealed many details about it, a new Competitive mode is arriving in Marvel Rivals season 3.

New map – As usual, a new hero brings along a new map, so fans can expect a new map with the arrival of Blade.

Additionally, the upcoming update will introduce new events and skins.

Fans have been anticipating NetEase Games to introduce a Knull outfit for Hela, Phoenix Force skins for characters like Black Widow and Iron Fist in the upcoming season.