‘Marvel’ star Jeremy Renner hospitalized following snow plough accident

American actor Jeremy Renner, best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in Marvel films, has been hospitalized following an accident in Nevada.

The ‘Avengers’ star is admitted to a local hospital after he was injured in a snow plough accident at his home in Nevada, confirmed the reps for Renner.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“We can confirm Jeremy [Renner] is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” stated the representatives of the Oscar-nominated actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the person added.

As per the reports, Jeremy Renner, 51, owns a home in Washoe County of Nevada, USA, for several years, the area which received heavy snowfall on New Year’s eve.

According to the details, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada was called to the actor’s residence.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after serious car crash

“Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” said the police rep.

“Mr Renner was the only involved party,” the officials added.

Comments