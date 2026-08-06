Marvel under fire over canceling 'Wonder Man'

Marvel Studios faced backlash over the cancelled Mahershala Ali’s Black-led project, Wonder Man.

Marvel Studios came under discussion for facing backlash over two of its Black-led projects after Disney+ cancelled Wonder Man. Mahershala Ali announced that he stepped away from the long- halted Blade reboot.

In the recent interview, Ali noted that bringing an end to his seven-year association with the project. He continued with his statement and noted, “.”

Reflecting on his decision, Ali said, “No offense to them. I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on.”

Meanwhile, Disney+ has cancelled Wonder Man despite previously announcing a second season. According to Variety, a writers’ room for the new season was never established, and co-creator Andrew Guest, along with the writing staff, were released from the project.

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The series ended after a critically well-received first season, which holds a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Abdul-Mateen noted, “Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED it, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other… The show worked.” He continued, “And that’s my favorite thing about it… I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”

Following these developments, social media users questioned Marvel and Disney’s commitment to diverse programming.

Earlier, the actor was first announced as Marvel’s new Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, but the film later underwent multiple director changes, script revisions and release delays before eventually being removed from Marvel’s release schedule.