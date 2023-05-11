Maryam Aurangzeb threatens SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has threatened the senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that if someone attacks and put fire to a judge’s residence, no one will give a verdict against that and if they do then their homes will not be spared.

She said that PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Rs 8 billion corruption charges. After his arrest, violent protestors attacked the public and private buildings.

The Information Minister said that the leaked audio tape revealed that the attack was carried out in an organized way on the orders of the leadership.

The Supreme Court (SC) had earlier ordered authorities concerned to present former prime minister Imran Khan before it.

The orders were passed by the SC while hearing a plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging the arrest of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan by NAB.

Plea

The PTI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision calling party chief Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “legal”.

Terming the judgment ‘full of flaws’, Imran Khan termed the arrest warrants issued by the NAB ‘illegal’ and added that he did not receive notice of transforming the inquiry into the investigation.

The amount which is being termed as corruption by the NAB is already deposited into the Supreme Court’s account and the government can transfer it anywhere it wants from there, the plea stated.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.