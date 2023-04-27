Maryam, Hamza to contest Punjab elections as independent candidates

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted election symbols to candidates including PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz ahead of the Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP issued the list of election symbols of candidates belonging to 10 out of 30 constituencies in Lahore today.

Election symbols were also allotted to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

It was learnt that Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will contest the Punjab elections as independent candidates.

The commission allotted election symbols to 34 candidates including 28 independent candidates in the PP-144 constituency, whereas, 27 candidates including 21 independents got election symbols in PP-145.

In March, it emerged that Maryam Nawaz decided to contest the upcoming elections for Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala.

According to details, the PML-N senior vice president will contest the election from the PP-63 constituency of Gujranwala. Maryam Nawaz had handed over her nomination papers to PML-N Gujranwala Vice President Shoaib Butt.

In the same month, former Punjab chief minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz submitted his nomination papers for three constituencies of Lahore to contest upcoming elections for the provincial assembly.

Hamza had submitted his papers from PP-147, PP-147 and PP-163 and he would take part in the Punjab elections from the three constituencies of Lahore.

