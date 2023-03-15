Hamza Shehbaz files nomination papers for three Lahore constituencies

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has submitted his nomination papers for three constituencies of Lahore to contest upcoming elections for provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the former Punjab CM submitted his papers from PP-147, PP-147 and PP-163 and he would take part in the Punjab elections from the three constituencies of Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz returned to Pakistan after spending three months with his family in US and London.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the PML-N local leaders.

Earlier in March, it was reported that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz decided to contest Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

