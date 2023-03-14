Punjab, KP elections: CEC says ‘ECP bound to follow SC orders’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said on Tuesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to follow Supreme Court’s (SC) orders to hold Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections, ARY News reported.

In an informal talk to journalists, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the Punjab chief secretary and the inspector general (IG) expressed concerns regarding the prevailing law and order situation.

“The imposition of Section 144 in Punjab is in the power of the provincial government,” added Raja.

He said that important meetings were held for the organisation of elections in Punjab and KP. “The meeting with the KP governor was held in a pleasant environment. We have asked the KP government to apprise his version in a written format regarding the election date.”

The CEC said that security concerns were also shown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Article 218 mentions the organisation of peaceful and transparent elections. It is necessary to hold elections in a peaceful environment, he added.

“The ECP is bound to follow SC orders for holding elections for both provincial assemblies. On the occasion of the National Assembly (NA) polls, elected governments will exist in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

KP governor gives elections date

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali said that he has given May 28 date to the election commission for the general election in the province.

Talking to the media, Ghulam Ali said that recently the census teams have been attacked in the Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of the province. “How could the candidates run their election campaigns in these circumstances,” he questioned.

“Security situation has been worst in KP,” he said. “Policemen were attacked in Tank yesterday,” the governor said. The team conducting the population census was targeted, he said.

“Our main problem is the law and order, it will be difficult if the law and order not improved,” he said.

“I have given May 28 date for the election in KP, now it is up to the election commission to opt for election in such circumstances”. “We pray for a peaceful election in KP,” Governor Ghulam Ali said.

