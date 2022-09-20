Maryam Nafees shares Mohammad Hasnain’s picture with a message

Actor Maryam Nafees shared a picture of pacer Mohammad Hasnain feeding a cat and said there should be more people like him.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had shared a video of Mohammad Hasnain feeding a cat in Dubai during this year’s Asia Cup.

She posted a snap from the clip and wrote “We need more people like him.”

Social media users lauded the cricketer for his love towards the animals.

The pacer – who has played for Trinbago Knight Riders, Sindh, Oval Invincibles (Men) and Sydney Thunder – burst on to the international scene in the second game of the five-match ODI series against Australia at Sharjah in 2019.

Has played eight Tests and 22 T20Is for the Green Caps. He has taken 33 wickets and scored 56 international runs.

He took four wickets from as many games in this year’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer is part of Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Pakistan will start its campaign against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

