Maryam Nawaz abuses Asif Zardari in leaked audio

Islamabad: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s another audio conversation, allegedly abusing Asif Zardari, has been leaked recently, ARY News reported.

In the leaked audio conversation, Maryam could be heard using abusive language for the former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

She said that “this person (Asif Zardari) chants everywhere that our Prime Minister (Nawaz Shareef) is a thief and then expects that we would shower him with flowers, does not he have any shame?”

The PML-N leader and daughter of the former premier sounded very angry in her leaked audio.

The audio conversation is from the time when Nawaz Shareef was the PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was protesting against the PML-N government.

Maryam Nawaz or any other PML-N has not confirmed the authenticity of the audio leak yet. But, This is not the first time that an audio conversation of the PML-N VP has been leaked.

In a similar incident, alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz had surfaced where she could be heard speaking with her close confidante, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, regarding managing a panel of a news program on Geo News.

The audio obtained by ARY NEWS revealed Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rasheed discussing instructions to be given to Geo News for inducting their man in the panel besides also abusing journalists who are not towing their line and were giving independent opinions.

